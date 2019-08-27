(The Canadian Press files)

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

B.C. drivers can now get a sneak peak of how much their car insurance is going to cost when ICBC changes take effect in September.

The Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1, which is expected to increase insurance rates for drivers with at-fault crashes and criminal convictions while lowering rates for good drivers, according to the B.C. government.

According to ICBC, 10 per cent of drivers either have two or more minor driving convictions or have been convicted of a serious driving offence in the past three years. For those people, optional insurance rates will likely increase based on specific infractions, Attorney General David Eby has said in the past.

The online calculator offers an estimate only for basic insurance, based off a person’s driver profile that is created through a series of questions.

For a more comprehensive look at your specific insurance rates, you can log in to your ICBC account which is based off of your drivers license and other information. That estimation tool can only calculate rates for drivers whose insurance expires in 44 days or less.

