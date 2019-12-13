(Delta Police Department/Facebook photo)

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Being late for church is no excuse to break the law, say Delta police.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at about 10:44 a.m., an officer travelling southbound on Highway 99 was passed by a vehicle going well over the posted 100 km/hr speed limit.

“The Constable registered the vehicle going 150 km/hr through the 10200-block of Highway 99. When the driver was pulled over, he admitted to travelling at 150 km/hr as he was late for church,” the post says.

The driver was ticketed for excessive speeding and had his car impounded for seven days.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Are hybrids worth the cost?
Next story
B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue responds to gas leak on Third Ave.

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue was dispatched to a carbon monoxide alarm

LETTER: Closed door is best deterrent in Port Edward

Re: Council decision Nov. 26 to reject rezoning of adjacent properties to Kinnikinnick campground

Limited licensed care options, lack of a centralized registry, costs and shortages among child care concerns in Rupert

The City of Prince Rupert releases preliminary results of child care survey

Sports Briefs: Skating, Seawolves and Rainmakers basketball

Wins all around, plus some mini Olympic fun

COCULLO & KURIAL: Reporters at home with Hometown Hockey

Everyone we interacted with went above and beyond to involve us in the experience.

Only one week left for Santa Shops Here grand prize

Inland Air harbour tour for four up for grabs

Wagon wheels can now be any size: B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Most Read