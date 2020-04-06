Students from Spectrum City Dance school were featured in the premier world tour of Anne of Green Gables performed by the Toronto based Ballet Jorgen, on Feb.26, at the Lester Centre. From left to right are: Marissa McKeever, Claire Davies, Masoom Johal, Evangeline Appollos-Briker, Aiyana Murphy-Morvin, Kayla Main, Kaite Van. (Photo: K-J Millar/Prince Rupert Northern View)

B.C. dance competition cancelled

The annual event was scheduled in P.R. from May 3 to 9

The B.C. Annual Dance Competition to be held in Prince Rupert May 3 to 9, has been cancelled.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone, we are all distressed and concerned by the global outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on both people and events,” said Theresa Mackereth, president of Jazz Productions Association of B.C. “Based on the recent information from the Provincial Health Organization we have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the B.C. Annual Dance Competition.”

Mckereth said the board members of Jazz Productions are saddened by the cancellation of the B.C. Annual Dance Competition for the 2020 season.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert dancers on pointe in world premier ballet tour

“We know the disappointment this cancellation will bring to everyone, whether they are a studio owner, teacher, participant or an enthusiastic member of the audience. Local businesses, hotels, and the Lester Centre will also feel the impact of this cancelled event,”.

“The B.C. Annual Dance Competition has been a highlight of dancers and their families for over 30 years and although this has been a huge set back we are positive that our Competition will be back in force in May 2021, ready as always for our young performers to demonstrate their amazing talent on the stage of the Lester Centre of the Arts,”Mckareth said.

 
