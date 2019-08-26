Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo)

B.C. dad tells murder trial he wasn’t worried for daughters’ safety when storing drugs

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

The Crown asked the man who denies killing his two young daughters whether he was worried about the girls’ safety when two men came to drop off a bag presumed to contain drugs months before their deaths.

Andrew Berry is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey Berry in Oak Bay on Christmas Day in 2017.

Berry says the men who came to his apartment in March 2017 dropped off what he thought were drugs that he was storing in exchange for a delay of a payment to a loan shark named Paul.

The Crown’s theory is that Berry killed the girls and then tried to kill himself, but Berry says he owed thousands of dollars to the loan shark and was attacked in his apartment.

Berry says his daughters were in the apartment watching a movie while the two men hid the bag in his closet.

RELATED: Crown begins cross-exam of Oak Bay dad accused of killing daughters

Crown counsel Patrick Weir asked whether it occurred to Berry that the girls should have “zero part” in the situation.

Berry said in hindsight, it was “potentially very, very dangerous,” but at the time he didn’t think it was a big deal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires
Next story
Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Just Posted

Availability at Prince Rupert Golf Club cut in half

Greens aeration means closure for part of the course

VIDEO: Young actors shine at theatre festival

Harbourfest Theatre Youth Program performed at this year’s Udderfest

MVP: The grass is always greener — thanks to golf course grounds crew

Grant Slocombe helps maintain —and even finds some time to play — the Prince Rupert Golf Course

Heart of Our City: Nobody is perfect, including parents

Sherry Beal has been giving and finding support at Prince Rupert’s North Coast Community Services

STORY AND VIDEO: Just kicking it: Taekwondo centre a mainstay in Prince Rupert

Master Paul Bozman has been at the helm for over three decades

STORY AND VIDEO: Rupert runners blaze a trail

Kaien Trails holds inaugural TrailBlazer runs

WEB POLL: Do you agree or disagree with the council of Port Edward’s decision to deny financial assistance for the feral cats?

A resident asked council for $2,400 to spay, neuter, and care for three feral cats in a colony of 20

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

B.C. dad tells murder trial he wasn’t worried for daughters’ safety when storing drugs

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

VIDEO: Daniel Coyle of Ireland wins horse jumping World Cup event held in B.C.

Sellout event at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley saw winner conquer a bad-luck final railing

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

Most Read