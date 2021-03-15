B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

As COVID-19 community vaccination clinics ramp up across the province for the most elderly people living independently, B.C. public health authorities continue to report a steady stream of new cases around 500 a day.

“The number of new cases is very high, much higher than I would like it to be,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

Health authorities reported another 555 confirmed cases up to Saturday, 491 to Sunday and 460 to Monday, with the majority continuing to be found in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions. There were 10 additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, and one new health care outbreak at UBC Hospital in Vancouver.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Monday the priority workplaces and work camps for B.C.’s first shipments of AstraZeneca vaccine, to be deployed in parallel with the larger age-based vaccination program that is working with people aged 85 and up this week.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus