A pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Smithers, Sept. 30, 3021. (Deb Meissner/Interior News)

B.C. counts 10 more deaths over weekend from COVID-19

New cases declining, but serious illness still running high

B.C. recorded 10 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Friday, as new cases have slowed down with 330 confirmed on Monday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province is doing a lot of testing, with the positivity rate for Northern Health far higher than the rest of the province. The new and active cases have gone down in recent weeks, but “we continue to be concerned about the number of people in our hospitals,” Dix said Nov. 22.

As of Monday there are 377 people with active COVID-19 infections in B.C. hospitals, up from 358 on Friday, with 115 of them in intensive care, up from 109.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

