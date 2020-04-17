Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix have been giving daily updates on the coronavirus pandemic. (B.C. government)

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

B.C. health officials say the province won’t be lifting social contact restrictions in the province until mid-May, at the earliest.

Current restrictions in place in the province to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, include a ban on nightclubs and bars, gatherings of more than 50 attendees and restricting restaurants to delivery and take-out services only.

These measures have forced the shutter of a number of businesses as well as the closure of private and public schools.

The latest details on the timeline for when British Columbians can expect some return of normalcy to their daily lives come as the province released its latest modelling numbers, which show that restrictions in place are flattening the curve.

Health officials have warned that any ease of physical distancing protocols could be tightened back up in the fall, and at least some measures will be in place indefinitely, until a vaccine is created for the respiratory virus.

The province will be creating new modelling in coming weeks to serve as a guide on which restrictions can be lifted.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

ALSO READ: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

More to come.

