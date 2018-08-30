B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Surrey RCMP Constable Dario Devic pleaded guilty to breach of trust by a police officer in Surrey Provincial Court this morning (Aug. 30) after he was the target of a Surrey Creep Catcher sting in 2016.

Devic was arrested on Sept. 9, 2016 after Creep Catcher Surrey, a citizen group that aims to weed out “potential predators” and “blast” them in social media, did a sting outside Surrey’s City Centre Mall.

Devic was suspended from duty and was originally charged with child luring and breach of trust by a public officer. The Crown dropped the breach of trust charge in October, 2016, but that charge was approved once more on Aug. 22, 2018.

During the 2016 sting, a woman working with Creep Catcher Surrey posed as a 15-year-old girl and allegedly communicated with the officer online after posting an ad on Craigslist. A meeting was set up outside the Boston Pizza and Creep Catcher Surrey president Ryan LaForge and his crew live-streamed the sting.

Dario Devic’s lawyer Rishi Gill speaks outside court about the #surreybc Mountie’s guilty plea today, to breach of trust of a police officer after a Creep Catchers sting in 2016. Defence expects the child luring charge to be formally stayed at sentencing. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/4lR4r4bS2q — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) August 30, 2018

Outside the courtroom on Thursday morning, defence lawyer Rishi Gill said Devic would not admit to any sexual offences.

“Mr. Devic was never prepared to admit that there was any type of improper sexual intent on his part, and it will come out in the sentencing that you’ve got what are, quite frankly, bad actors in the Creep Catchers, moving forward, who really have destroyed someone’s career.”

Gill the individual in the emails represented themselves to be an adult.

“The pictures they gave were not some young girl in pig tails, they were a relatively mature woman. We think the pictures look to be in the mid-20s, to mid-30s. On that basis, Mr. Devic, because of some issues that were in his marriage at the time pursued an inappropriate relationship,” said Gill. “He’s not going to be someone’s who’s required to go on the sex offenders register. He’s not somebody who will be considered a sex offender, he’s somebody who while he was engaged in his duties as a police officer, acted inappropriately. It’s a shame that it’s come to this and he accepts responsibility.”

Gill said from the beginning, Devic was prepared to fight the child luring charge “tooth and nail.”

“Not a hint of any guilty plea to a sexual offence, that’s not happening,” he added.

While Gill wasn’t sure if Devic was still employed by the RCMP, after being placed on suspension, he said he never expects to work as a police officer again.

In court on Thursday morning, Devic’s lawyer Rishi Gill told court he plans to submit a psychological report, adding that Devic has received “intensive psychotherapy” since the incident, along with his wife.

The Now-Leader has asked Surrey Creep Catchers president Ryan LaForge for comment.

Devic’s sentencing date it set for Sept. 11.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter