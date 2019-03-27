File photo of a deer in a field

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Three men caught allegedly illegally hunting near Princeton were given a life lesson by conservation officers.

According to Princeton RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes the men were apprehended by police about two weeks on Copper

Mountain Road. They seized fire arms and a dead doe, which was pregnant.

Conservation officers were called to take over the investigation.

Hughes said before the men were released they were required by the COs to field dress the deer at the side of the road, as the meat was being donated to a local Indian Band.

One Conservation member removed the unborn fawn from the deer, and laid it on the ground before them “so they could look at it,” he said.

Charges are being considered against the men.

