B.C. conservation officers euthanize coyote after young child attacked

A four-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote in Burnaby, BC Conservation Officer Service says

A four-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a coyote Tuesday outside his home in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP said that the child was playing outside in the Sperling-Broadway neighbourhood Tuesday when a coyote attacked him, at about 5:15 p.m.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported to BC Children’s Hospital, police said.

B.C. Conservation Officer Services said officers located a coyote nearby late Tuesday evening that matched “the behaviour of the animal” that attacked the boy, and it was euthanized.

The service is reminding the public to report aggressive and threatening behaviour to its RAPP line 24/7 at 1-877-952-7277.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Mother of missing Victoria man pleads for help in Chilliwack
Next story
Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Just Posted

UPDATED: If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Web Poll: Will you submit a law to the Create Your Canada contest?

As Nathan Cullen tours with the contest, we ask those in Prince Rupert if they’ll join

River Forecast Centre expects low flood risk from Skeena

As high temperatures persist, river levels expected to stay within two-year norms

CN Rail volumes increasing after poor first quarter

Port of Prince Rupert’s intermodal trade helping CN Rail bounce back from hard winter

Council briefs: public kayak float opening soon, and small businesses face big challenges

Prince Rupert city council held a meeting on May 14

Mutrie and Payne repeat top finishes in Crest Glory Days

Learn to Run participants finish their 13-week program with Rupert Runners organized race

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

BC RCMP won’t be charged after officers shoot robbery suspect

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

B.C. conservation officers euthanize coyote after young child attacked

A four-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote in Burnaby, BC Conservation Officer Service says

Kootenay-Boundary region requests military assistance in flooding relief

The political request came Tuesday night

B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

Vancouver Island couple receives ‘overwhelming’ support from community, other businesses

Talks break down between Canadian Lacrosse Association, national teams

CLA’s decision to not negotiate with the players’ association has frustrated many NLTPA members

Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

RCMP arrested the woman after the incident.

Most Read