B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

Daniel Whitmore, who goes by the stage name Dicksee Di’Anno in 2013. (Powerclown/Facebook)

A member of a Vancouver-based Iron Maiden tribute band has been arrested in Japan after allegedly smuggling $7 million of methamphetamine into the country.

Daniel Burton Whitmore, also known as Dicksee Di’Anno in the band Powerclown, has been charged with violating the country’s pharmaceutical control law after being arrested in Narita airport in December.

Whitmore was found to allegedly have 9.8 kg of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment of a guitar case, tea ceremony box and a tea box, according to a statement by Japanese Customs.

Whitmore is believed to be in the custody of the Chiba District Public Prosecutors Office in Tokyo.

In a statement posted to the band’s Facebook page, Whitmore’s fellow band member Sketchy Klown confirmed the singer was busted for trying to smuggle drugs into Japan.

“Flags are flying half mast at the Powerclown circus tent. I assure you, any frowns we are wearing are real,” the statement reads.

“Even with his voice, the voice of a songbird, and his velvet-painting-smooth charm, he won’t be able to talk his way out of these hijinks, even if he did speak Japanese.”

When a Canadian citizen is arrested in another country, they can contact Canadian consular officials to receive advice and assistance in navigating through the country’s justice system. Japan is known for having a 99 per cent conviction rate.

Black Press Media has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Province raises threshold for homeowner grant to $1.65 million
Next story
Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Just Posted

A family and community will miss Jean Nicholls

A service for Jean Nicholls will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6 at the United Church at 1:30 p.m.

Sports in Review: October 2017

Former Prince Rupert baseball player scouted to play in U.S. and other October sports highlights

Northwest bus service gets a new operator

BC Transit signs contract with Pacific Western Transit Canada after 11 years with First Transit

UPDATE: Six youths arrested after Mariners Park was vandalized

The new $258,000 playground at Mariners Park was covered in spray paint overnight

Year in Review: October 2017

Suspected herbicide use by CN, Wolverine open house and Canada C3’s epic 150-day voyage

This Week Podcast – Year In Review 2

Episode 66 of the Northern View’s podcast recaps the stories from July to December 2017

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Most Read