Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Custom designed pump track with crossover tunnel will be geared to riders of all abilities

Construction has started on the new half-million-dollar pump track at The Landing site in Chilliwack.

It’s set to become the largest pump track in North America with 500 linear metres of track.

“Canada currently has 13 paved pump tracks, and the City of Chilliwack is about to add to that list,” according to the project update on the City of Chilliwack website.

In Chilliwack’s case the custom designed facility is being built by Velosolutions Bike Parks Canada. The design will feature a main starting platform and seven additional starting points.

All those potential patterns from various entry points should help draw national and international competitions to Chilliwack and put the city on the pump-track map, aside from the larger-than-usual size.

So what exactly is a pump track?

It’s a paved circuit of looping trails where riders use momentum and propulsion on BMX bikes, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, as well as scooters, wheelchairs, and skateboards too. It’s called a “pump” track because of the pumping motions made as they ride.

They are incorporating artificial turf into the design to create an all-weather, year-round outdoor recreational facility, increasing durability and reducing maintenance costs.

The project was funded with a one-time grant of $500,000 from the city’s gas tax revenues was allocated in the 2020 budget by council to construct the pump track at the Landing site, next to the Curling Club on Corbould Street.

READ MORE: Largest pump track of its kind in the making

READ MORE: Possibility of pump track investigated

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BikingCity of ChilliwackOutdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests
Next story
Construction of Port Hardy Coast Gaurd facility underway

Just Posted

Margaret Grenier, dancer born and raised in Prince Rupert has been awarded top prize for excellence, Canada Council for the Arts announced on Nov. 12. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert dancer receives highest artistic excellence award

Prince Rupert’s Margaret Grenier awarded $50,000 Walter Carsen 2020 award

Brendan Eshom of Prince Rupert is celebrating the one-year anniversary on Nov. 14 of his innovative Sm'algyax Word of the Day website and app on android by inviting the public to submit words they would like to learn. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert public is invited to support Sm’algyax promotion platform

Prince Rupert CHSS grad celebrates one-year anniversary of launch of First Nations language website

A man looks out the window at the Camilla Care Community centre overlooking crosses marking the deaths of multiple people that occured during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. One by one, Ontario long-term care residents explained the emotional devastation caused by the lockdown to an independent inquiry earlier this week, and implored the powers that be to address isolation before the second wave of COVID-19 crashes down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Northern Health confident in long-term care home COVID-19 procedures

Northern Interior Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling outlines protections in care homes

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

Cenotaph in Prince Rupert on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day in Prince Rupert

Commemorations at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph drew onlookers paying respect

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

A Nov. 6 view of the site in Port Hardy where a 10,800-square foot Canadian Coast Guard Environmental Response Depot is now under construction. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Construction of Port Hardy Coast Gaurd facility underway

$8.8-million environmental response depot will accelerate response to fuel spills

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Custom designed pump track with crossover tunnel will be geared to riders of all abilities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dave McIntosh holds his newborn son in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital in this undated photo. Dave McIntosh has been able to hold his newborn son, but his wife Gill has not. Gill, 37, remains in the intensive care unit of the Abbotsford General Hospital, in an induced coma due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McIntosh family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 still in coma days after giving birth to baby boy

Gill McIntosh is in stable condition, though she’s still in an induced coma and on a ventilator

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Most Read