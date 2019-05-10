Saanich Police arrested Jesse Doig on Tuesday, charged in connection with a sexual assault in the 3900 block of Wolf Street on March 17, 2019. The 23-year-old Saanich man faces charges of sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter, and forcible confinement when he appears in court later today. (Facebook)

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Saanich Police have confirmed Jesse Doig, a 23-year-old Saanich man, was arrested on May 7 in relation to three charges connected to a sexual assault in March.

According to Doig’s facebook page he is an employee at The Cridge Centre for the Family, a charity with the aim of ‘manifesting the love of Jesus Christ by rendering aid and services to children, adults and families’ as stated on their website.

RELATED: Man enters unlocked Saanich home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Doig has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter and forcible confinement.

Brandishing a knife, Doig entered a townhouse in the 3900-block of Wolf Street on March 17 around 2 a.m. and sexually assaulted a woman who was visiting friends for the University of Victoria.

RELATED: Saanich man faces three charges after sexual assault involving a knife

“This was very traumatic crime that significantly impacted the 22-year-old female victim,” said Sgt. Julie Fast. “We have remained in close communication with her and are ensuring that support services are available to her as our investigation moves forward as a result of this arrest.”

Police arrested Doig late Tuesday night following what Fast described was a “lengthy investigation.”

Doig’s next court appearance will be Monday morning in the B.C. Provincial Court House.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

Just Posted

Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

North Coast leaders celebrate report’s focus on independent fishers

North Coast leaders celebrate Parliamentary report’s focus on independent fishers

Province shelves Hwy16 overpass project

Province cites complexity of construction plan for rail crossing between Prince Rupert and Terrace

BC Bus North service extended to September

Transportation ministers have extended the service, which was set to expire at the end of May

Masters students envision a more resilient Prince Rupert

Coast Mountain College’s multipurpose room was abuzz April 30 with a series… Continue reading

Amazon’s Bezos says he’ll send a spaceship to the moon

The announcement for the usually secretive space company came with all the glitz of an Apple product launch

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

Most Read