Melanie Mark speaks to the media after becoming the first First Nations woman to serve in the B.C. legislature, at a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. Mark has resigned her ministerial portfolios to go on medical leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Melanie Mark speaks to the media after becoming the first First Nations woman to serve in the B.C. legislature, at a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. Mark has resigned her ministerial portfolios to go on medical leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. cabinet minister Melanie Mark resigns and takes medical leave

Mark was the minister for tourism, arts, culture and sport

British Columbia cabinet minister Melanie Mark has resigned her portfolio to go on medical leave.

A statement from Premier John Horgan says Mark advised him Wednesday that she would be taking leave to focus on pressing and urgent personal matters.

Mark was the minister for tourism, arts, culture and sport.

She will continue to represent the riding of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant in the legislature.

Horgan’s statement says Lisa Beare, the minister of citizens’ services, will assume responsibility for Mark’s ministry, in addition to her current portfolio.

Mark is the first First Nations woman elected to B.C.’s legislative assembly, and the first to serve as a cabinet minister.

“I value my role and remain committed to the constituents of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant,” Mark said on Twitter.

“I thank my family and colleagues for their support at this time.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBritish Columbia

Previous story
In their own words: Leslie Johnson
Next story
169 British Columbians killed from toxic drug supply in August: Coroner

Just Posted

Leslie Johnson is running for mayor in Daajing Giids. The municipal election is Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo: submitted)
In their own words: Leslie Johnson

Continuing staff shortages mean the Ksan Society's Hall St. shelter on the southside is to close during the day. (Contributed photo)
Staff shortages force shelter to cut hours

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. has been fined for its role in the sinking of the tugboat Ingenika in the Garner Canal, 35 kilometres from Kitimat, on Feb. 11, 2021. Two men died in the incident and a third survived. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert’s Wainwright Marine Service Ltd. fined $52 K in fatal Ingenika sinking

Election nominees in Prince Rupert for mayor and council attended an all-candidates forum on Sept. 26 at the Lester Centre, hosted by the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert candidates heat up electoral conversation with port tax cap scrapping