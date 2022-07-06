Ravi Kahlon speaks in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The New Democrat cabinet minister has taken himself out of the party’s leadership contest to replace British Columbia Premier John Horgan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ravi Kahlon speaks in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The New Democrat cabinet minister has taken himself out of the party’s leadership contest to replace British Columbia Premier John Horgan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. cabinet minister bows out of NDP leadership race before it starts

Ravi Kahlon says he’s throwing his support for the new leader behind Attorney General David Eby

A New Democrat cabinet minister has taken himself out of the party’s leadership contest to replace British Columbia Premier John Horgan.

Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon says in a statement the time is not right for him to seek the NDP leadership.

Horgan announced last week that he’ll resign as leader in the fall after the party holds a leadership convention, saying his second bout with cancer left him with little energy for the job.

Kahlon says he’s throwing his support for the new leader behind Attorney General David Eby, who has yet to announce if he is running.

Kahlon says Eby is the right person to be the province’s next premier and continue the work the NDP government has been doing since 2017.

Eby is a three-term member of the legislature from Vancouver who has taken on some of the province’s pivotal issues, including money laundering, housing and the overhaul of public vehicle insurance.

RELATED: B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

RELATED: Delta North MLA named minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation

BC legislatureBC NDP

Previous story
Prince Rupert pets and owners may have greater access to veterinarian clinics
Next story
Suspected Canada Day shooter may be linked to 2 recent Penticton gun incidents: RCMP

Just Posted

Prince Rupert basketballer, Liam McChesney, accepted an invitation to training camp being held prior to the GLOBL Fives tournament in Toronto, Basketball Canada announced on June 14. (The Northern View file photo) Prince Rupert basketballer, Liam McChesney, accepted an invitation to training camp being held prior to the GLOBL Fives tournament in Toronto, Basketball Canada announced on June 14. (The Northern View file photo)
Prince Rupert basketball prodigy Liam McChesney makes Team Canada

Hila, a seven-week-old Boston terrier cross just wants to go back to sleep in her downtown Prince Rupert home. Hila’s veterinarian is located out of town as veterinarian services in the city are strained. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert pets and owners may have greater access to veterinarian clinics

Crew member onboard Ocean Destiny, a ship used to lay cable for the Connected Coast project. (Photo: Connected Coast Facebook page)
Connected Coast’s fibre optic cable reaches Haida Gwaii

Pacific Northern Gas apologized to Port Edward and Prince Rupert community members for the rotten egg smell in the area on June 30. The company states there were no safety issues for the public. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rotten egg smell in Port Edward and Prince Rupert attributed to gas line odourant