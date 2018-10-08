When Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher (right) is out operating a squeegee at a community fundraiser, maybe it’s time there was an RCMP Appreciation Day. A Vernon group thinks so and has launched a petition campaign to have Feb. 1 declared as RCMP Appreciation Day provincewide. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

There’s still a month left to help recognize B.C. police officers.

A Vernon, B.C. group has launched a petition campaign aiming to make Feb. 1 RCMP Appreciation Day in Canada.

The petition ends Nov. 10.

“We are a group of Canadian citizens who would like to acknowledge a date to honour and recognize the men and women of the RCMP on Feb. 1 of each year,” said committee co-chairperson Martin von Holst, joined by co-chair Guy Bailey in presenting the petition at Vernon council.

“We’re asking for a letter of support so to move forward with a petition to be signed by Canadian citizens, directed to the Province of British Columbia and the federal government to ultimately acknowledge Feb. 1 as RCMP Day.”

Council did approve the support letter.

RELATED: Vernon group hopes to form RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

The date Feb. 1 was chosen as it was on that day, in 1920, that the newly formed national police force was named the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Parliament of Canada voted in 1919 to merge the Dominion Police of Canada — formed in 1868, one year after Confederation — in the east with the North West Mounted Police — founded in 1873 — to create a national police force.

The Province of Manitoba is the only province or territory in the country to acknowledge and RCMP Day, which they do on Feb. 1 and have been doing since 2016.

RELATED: RCMP stand up against bullying

The petition in Vernon can be found at both Canada Safeway locations, downtown and Vernon Square Mall, Cloverdale Paint, Sun Dial Lighting, Vernon Toyota, Vernon Dodge Jeep, Bannister GM, Vernon Nissan and The Vernon Morning Star.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

Just Posted

LGBT stories from Prince Rupert shared on new podcast

Video with Rainbow Nation co-creator Russel Adams about the first episode and where to find it

Hot start leads Rampage to third straight victory

Prince Rupert poured in 11 goals against the Ice Demons on Oct. 6.

Rampage beat River Kings, start season 2-0

Prince Rupert beat Terrace 8-7 in a high paced, back-and-forth game

Heart of Our City: Carving out an enduring legacy

Art Sterritt has spent 50 years creating different forms of Indigenous art in Prince Rupert

Without volunteers, Red Cross equipment loan depot may close

Prince Rupert patients may have to access crutches and wheelchairs from the Terrace depot

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night

Leader Jason Kenney tweeted that the party condemns any group that promotes racial prejudice

Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

The giant king bolete mushroom was almost three kilograms

B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

Critics sharpen arguments as proportional representation vote looms

Most Read