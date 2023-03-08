file photo

file photo

B.C. auditor general renews calls for better fraud risk management in public bodies

More than half of public bodies had been the victim of some form of fraud in the past year

British Columbia auditor general Michael Pickup says the province’s public institutions are susceptible to fraud, but he can’t release specifics about the theft and corruption reported to his office in a survey conducted this year.

Pickup says the survey of 23 public bodies that manage more than 85 per cent of provincial assets showed more than half had been the victim of some form of fraud in the past year.

The survey respondents included the B.C. Pavilion Corp., the B.C. Lottery Corp., Simon Fraser University, the University of British Columbia, the Insurance Corporation of B.C., several health authorities and two school districts, among others.

He says the survey results show the province’s public institutions, including Crown corporations, school boards and health authorities, all need to be aware of fraud risks and educate employees to spot potential instances.

Pickup says the most commonly reported form of fraud was theft of physical assets, with 43 per cent of respondents reporting cases in the last year.

The auditor general says the survey is meant to “promote discussion” about deterring and detecting fraud, and elected officials can dig deeper into the results to hold government accountable about specific instances.

RELATED: RCMP campaign aims to prevent Vancouver Island seniors from falling victim to scams

Auditor General

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Deadly snowmobile accident inspires Williams Lake widow to call for better ramp safety
Next story
West Kelowna nurse accessed medical records and sent ‘harassing text messages’, says college

Just Posted

Charley Cragg and Troy Pearson lost their lives in the sinking of the tug boat Ingenika on Feb. 11, 2021. Wainwright Marine Service Ltd. and James Geoffery Bates have been jointly charged with eight counts in the Prince Rupert Court on Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo: supplied)
Safety board recommends regulation of small tugboats 2 years after fatal Ingenika sinking

Millar Time - Sisters, don’t allow your value be depreciated
Millar Time: Sisters, don’t allow your value to be depreciated

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

Two men are the subject of a doubleheader Wanted Wednesday posting by Prince Rupert RCMP on March 8. The men are wanted on separate files and unrelated occurrences. Bailey Keith Barkhouse (left) is a Caucasian 22-year-old and Gerald James Michael Morrison (right) is a 30-year-old Indigenous man. (Photo: supplied)
Wanted Wednesday – Double Trouble

Pop-up banner image