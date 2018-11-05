B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

British Columbia’s attorney general says new rules to fight money laundering at provincial casinos will apply universally.

David Eby says he can’t comment on private issues that occur in casinos, but stresses there are no exceptions to rules requiring gamblers to disclose sources of cash deposits of more than $10,000.

RELATED: Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

Canadian superstar singer Drake posted on his Instagram over the weekend that he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino while he was in the city for two concerts.

Drake’s post says he believes he was following the rules and raises concerns about racial profiling at the casino.

Parq Vancouver says in statements it stands against racism of any kind and always follows provincial rules.

Eby didn’t name Drake during his comments, but says new rules to verify sources of cash at casinos have sharply cut suspicious gambling transactions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
Next story
B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Just Posted

VIDEO: Armistice Ball honoured Prince Rupert veterans and history

More than 85 people dressed up for the black tie event at the Highliner on Saturday

Ombudsperson kept busy during Northwest tour

BC’s Ombudsperson was kept “quite busy” during a tour of Northwest communities… Continue reading

Prince Rupert short on hockey referees

PRMHA fears that there won’t be enough referees at this year’ Bantam Provincial Championships

Rupert residents call on province to fill gap in medical eye care

Lack of ophthalmologist forces elderly patients to travel to Terrace for treatments

Telegraph Creek evacuees may be home by Christmas

Fire damage was the worst of any First Nations community in Canadian history, says minister

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

B.C. marijuana dispensary operator ordered to pay $270,000 in fines

Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for April

B.C. farmland changes target ‘mansions,’ dumping waste

Minister Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

Most Read