More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

Ignoring government science and enacting a third consecutive year of broad chinook closures has the potential to dismantle the public salmon fishery beyond repair, a prominent B.C. angler’s group fears.

In an open letter to Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan this week, B.C.’s Public Fishery Alliance (PFA) called for the adoption of recommendations from an early-2020 fishing plan put forth by the federal Sport Fishing Advisory Board. Developed with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) staff, the plan allowed for minimal and sustainable opportunities on abundant chinook salmon runs while avoiding stocks of concern. PFA says the minister’s failure to adopt the plan defies logic and runs contrary to her mandate of providing important economic opportunities with the public resource.

READ MORE: B.C. anglers pan federal response to salmon petition

“The PFA recognize Fraser Chinook recovery will take many years,” the letter reads. “We also understand recovery of these wild Chinook is attainable, as is providing sustainable fishing opportunities without detriment to stocks of concern. These dual objectives are critically important. Our sector must have some form of meaningful access to Chinook stocks that are not in trouble, in order to maintain hope for surviving these extremely difficult times.”

“Since 2008, increased fishing restrictions including closures are the only tools the department has used. The recovery so far, is a wretched failure.”

A spokesperson for the minister said the 2020 measures were not taken lightly and were, in fact, based on the best available science after extensive consultations with stakeholders and Indigenous groups.

“These decisions are very difficult, but they are necessary if we want to see this species survive and return to its former abundance.”

“We recognize the challenges being faced by all Pacific salmon fishers, including recreational anglers. We continue to explore opportunities for sustainable fishing where possible—several were opened during the season last year once we had data to support that decision.”

The PFA would like the minister to lift bans on marked hatchery chinook in Howe Sound, Lower Georgia Strait and other areas identified in the proposal, as well as US hatchery chinook in the Juan de Fuca Strait.

They worry that by blocking the catch of hatchery fish has stopped the recovery of coded wire tags from chinook in 2019 and 2020, impacting a critical scientific assessment tool.

OPINION: Conservative MPs criticize Liberal approach to B.C.’s public fishery

On Jan. 25 Jordan responded to a parliamentary petition put forth by retired Surrey resident and angler Bill Braidwood, calling for an amendment to the 2020 management measures that acknowledged the existence of healthy runs.

She said DFO has launched pilot projects to mass-mark hatchery chinook in conjunction with gene-based research to determine the impacts on wild stocks.

Braidwood called this a “glimmer of hope”, but Conservative MP Mel Arnold for North Okanagan-Shuswap, who sponsored the petition, said the response didn’t go far enough. He is pushing Jordan to support a selective fishery for hatchery chinook by April 1, the beginning of the tidal licence year.

In a letter to Black Press Media Arnold and two other B.C. MPs, Bob Zimmer for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies and Ed Fast for Abbotsford, repeated their call for the minister to adopt the 2020 recommendations.

The MPs want to see a reversal on the ban for hatchery chinook, arguing B.C.’s annual release of 40-million chinook, combined with Washington state’s 70-million chinook, could support a healthy public fishery without impacting wild fish.

“Only non-threatened stocks would be harvested, while threatened stocks in all cases would be avoided using highly effective selective fishing methods. Minister Jordan rejected the proposal, and instead chose to repeat and expand Chinook non-retention in 2020,” the MPs wrote.

“For communities across BC, this is unacceptable. British Columbia’s public salmon fishery is the most economically valuable salmon fishery on Canada’s west coast. There’s no question that it is an integral part of BC’s broader public fishery, valued at over $1.1 billion annually, and one that our communities depend on.”


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As snow falls on shelter-less B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp
Next story
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

A collaborative genomic research project is underway to map the movements of 118 Northwest sockeye populations to better inform management decisions on at-risk stocks. (File photo)
Genomic study tracks 118 Northwest B.C. sockeye populations

Development of new tool will be used to help harvesters target healthy groups

Hydro crews were onsite for a hydro pole fire on Ridley Island Access Road on Feb. 17. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hydro pole fire causes outage in local area

BC Hydro said hundreds of customers in the Prince Rupert area affected

A Northern Health COVID-19 testing centre on Feb. 16, is located in Prince Rupert, where 14 residents have died since Jan. 19, at Acropolis Manor, the city’s long-term health care facility and seniors home. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
56 positive COVID-19 cases including 14 deaths at Acropolis Manor

Northern Health residents need to focus on prevention to protect themselves - Cheif Medical Officer

A BC Housing rental complex on Kootenay is going to lose eight units in a redevelopment project, Prince Rupert city council heard on Feb. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Negative public feedback leads to less housing units for those in need, city council heard

Prince Rupert city councillors irked by reduction of housing units in Kootenay Ave. project

Showing us how it’s done by ignoring the frigid cold snap temperatures is Leah Hughes aged 12, snowboarding at the Prince Rupert Golf course on Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Just sliding through the cold snap

Prince Rupert families and friends ignored the cold and took advantage of winter fun

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

A makeshift cold-weather camp that popped over Family Day long weekend in Parksville, located in the back parking lot of St. Anne’s church. (Mandy Moraes photo)
As snow falls on shelter-less B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp

‘There’s no doors open and these people are literally freezing’

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The B.C. Liberals lost seats in Langley, Chilliwack and the B.C. Interior to the NDP in the snap election held a week later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February, party says

Andrew Wilkinson’s resignation official after three months

McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Police dig trapped B.C. senior out of his snow-covered tent home in a suburban yard

Man told officers of his arrangement with homeowner to live in the yard

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Vancouver actor Jason Gray-Stanford had a heart transplant late last year after a sudden onset of heart failure. (B.C. Transplant)
B.C. sets records for lung, heart, liver transplants in 2020

451 donated organ procedures completed despite COVID-19

Retired provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall, seen here getting his seasonal flu shot in November 2015, has returned to work on an advisory committee for COVID-19 research in B.C. (B.C. government)
B.C. pharmacists deliver a million influenza vaccinations

Will be ‘critical’ to mass COVID-19 immunization plan

Most Read