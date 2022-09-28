Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade has been charged with one count of sexual assault. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade has been charged with one count of sexual assault. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

B.C. anesthesiologist charged with sexual assault

Surrey RCMP released his photo in hopes of helping with the ongoing investigation

A Surrey anesthesiologist has been charged with sexual assault.

The doctor has operated a pain clinic in the 6600-block of 152A Street in Surrey since October 2021, according to Surrey RCMP. Before that, he practiced in Delta, police say.

Surrey RCMP say they received a report in July that a woman had been sexually assaulted while getting a physical examination at the clinic.

On Sept. 13, Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, 54, was charged with one count of sexual assault. He turned himself in to the Surrey courthouse, police say, and has now been released with conditions.

At his clinic, he’s not allowed to be alone with a female patient, and an adult female chaperone is required to be present for any examinations of a female patient, among other conditions.

Surrey RCMP say they’ve released a photograph of Dr. Bamgbade in hopes that it will aid their investigation.

“We believe that there are likely people in our community who have additional information, and we encourage them to reach out to investigators with our Special Victims Unit,” said Corp. Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


