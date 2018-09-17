(Pexels)

B.C. aims to implement provincial pain strategy: patients’ advocate

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders

The head of a patient advocacy group says the British Columbia government is working on a provincial pain strategy that would provide greater access to services for chronic conditions such as arthritis, back pain and fibromyalgia.

Maria Hudspith, executive director of PainBC, says a draft strategy has been completed for Health Minister Adrian Dix after consultations by his ministry with that group, patients, clinicians, researchers and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Hudspith says input included initiatives and policies that have worked elsewhere, including Australia, which has a national pain strategy.

Other provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, have made investments in pain services, but Hudspith says B.C. seems to be further ahead in developing the most comprehensive provincial strategy.

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders but did not provide details about its plans.

A forum of health sciences professionals, researchers and patients gathered in Vancouver last week to discuss the need for a national pain strategy that would ensure regulatory standards are in place.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three people plead guilty in Alberta naked kidnapping case
Next story
Tenants union pushes back against B.C.’s 4.5% rent increase

Just Posted

Record breaking 6,700 lbs food collected at Thanksgiving drive

Prince Rupert residents donate the equivalent weight of 445 turkeys to food bank

2018 Terry Fox Run raises $27,388

There were 122 participants who took part in the annual charity run on Sept. 16 in Prince Rupert

Rupertites medal at BC55+ Games

The city’s swim and archery teams brought home a combined 26 medals

WEB POLL: Do you feel safe on Butze Rapids Trail?

A woman called police after her dog was attacked on the Prince Rupert trail last Friday

Heart of Our City: Mike Collins builds dreams

Collins has built more than 480 boats in Prince Rupert, B.C.

Cannery Road Race returns with a bang

Approximately 150 people competed in 10 events after one year hiatus

Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons

No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year

Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.

B.C. aims to implement provincial pain strategy: patients’ advocate

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders

B.C. communities want say in caribou recovery

Critics say federal plans may leave out other species, local needs

Three people plead guilty in Alberta naked kidnapping case

A man, woman and baby were forced against their will into a car with several naked people inside

B.C. not worried about only having 1 pot shop on Oct. 17: spokeswoman

Only provincially-run store will be in Kamloops

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Most Read