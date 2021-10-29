Axe and hammer attack injures three

An axe and hammer attack on Oct. 24, left three people with serious injuries and a Prince Rupert man with multiple charges (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

An axe and hammer attack, which left three people with serious injuries, ended in multiple charges for a 28-year-old Prince Rupert man, on Oct. 25.

Prince Rupert RCMP attended a late-night call on Oct. 24 in what they believed was a domestic dispute on 11th Ave. East.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a fresh trail of blood leading to one of the apartment doors with a man blocking their way. Officers asked the man to move so they could ensure the safety of everyone inside. The man refused and was arrested for obstructing the officers,” Const. Brody Hemrich told The Northern View.

After interviewing witnesses, police ascertained the victims had fled the scene to a separate location, from where BC Ambulance transported them to the hospital for treatment on their injuries.

The suspect was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, one count of failure to comply with an order, and one count of obstruction.

The man appeared before a justice of the peace on Oct. 25, and was transported to a Prince George correction centre on Oct. 28th.

K-J Millar | Journalist