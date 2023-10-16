A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. says it’s launching an exchangeable and reusable cup program across the country in a bid to reduce waste. An A&W Restaurant in Toronto is photographed on Monday, July 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

A&W launches reusable cup exhange to tackle fast food waste problem

B.C. fast food chain’s One Cup program asks you to bring your cup back and they will give you another

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. says it’s launching an exchangeable and reusable cup program across the country in a bid to reduce waste.

The Vancouver-based fast food chain says its new A&W One Cup program will allow customers to pay $3 for an exchangeable cup when they order a beverage.

When they return to the chain for a drink again, A&W will exchange the cup for a cleaned and sanitized one and give the customer a 20-cent discount.

Cups can be exchanged at any A&W locations that serve drinks in the company’s glass mugs.

The company says the program’s goal is to fight waste by tackling the more than one billion single-use cups that end up in landfills in Canada every year.

A pilot of the program has so far prevented more than 55,000 cups from ending up in landfills. That figure is expected to reach the millions in the first year with the program’s expansion, according to the company.

