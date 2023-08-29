Costs for a rental unit in Prince Rupert for September were advertised for significantly higher prices on Air Bnb, with the highest monthly unit price being nearly $14,000 for a four bedroom unit. (Seth Forward/Northern View)

Average cost for a rental unit in Prince Rupert over $3,000 per month

The Northern View compiled data from three popular rental listing sites

As housing costs continue to rise in the North Coast and B.C.-wide, The Northern View took data from three popular rental advertisement sites to find out more information on the housing market in Prince Rupert.

There were 36 units advertised on Air BnB, Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace for rooms for the month of September, with the average cost of a unit a staggering $3,063.

Kijiji rentals had the most advertisements, with 18 units on its site. The average cost of a Kijiji rental unit was $1,561 for the month of Sept, while the average cost per bedroom on Kijiji was $999 for the month.

AirBnb had 13 units available on its site, having by far the highest rental prices. Per unit, it costs an average of $5,495 for the month of Sept and $3,514 per room on Air Bnb.

READ MORE: Need for housing in Prince Rupert outweighs opposition, city councillor states

Facebook Marketplace had the least units available out of the three sites, with five. The average unit is going for $2,150, while the average bedroom price is $1,340.

While this data gives a good picture of the rental market in Prince Rupert, it is certainly not all-encompassing. Some rentals are posted on other sites, while extra fees such as utilities might not be represented in the advertisement costs.

Anonymous posts on the “Prince Rupert Rentals” were not included in the dataset, as they were deemed unverifiable by The Northern View.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LGBTQ+ Canadians warned about US travel discrimination
Next story
Natural gas effectively snuffed as heat source for new homes in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Rental costs for a room can fluctuate from $600 a month to nearly $6000 a month in Prince Rupert. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)
Average cost for a rental unit in Prince Rupert over $3,000 per month

From left to right: Clarice Russell of Trigon, Sandra Pond of School District 52, Ashley Daigle of the Rotary Club, Hannah Davis of Trigon, Navjot Chahal and Vansh Bedi, both Safeway employees. The Rotary Club has been opertaing the apple program for 10 years. (Photo: Seth Forward)
School apple program receives $65K boost from Prince Rupert businesses

Jennifer Rice announced funding for the B.C. adult literacy program to four community groups in the North Coast. (Photo: Seth Forward/Northern View)
Adult literacy program gets funding for North Coast from province

Residents stroll past a tent displaying an array of vibrant artworks at the Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12, hosted by the Terrace Art Gallery during the Riverboat Days festival, taking in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artists. (Submitted photo)
ROUNDUP: 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days celebrates another successful year