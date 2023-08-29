Average cost for a rental unit in Prince Rupert over $3,000 per month

As housing costs continue to rise in the North Coast and B.C.-wide, The Northern View took data from three popular rental advertisement sites to find out more information on the housing market in Prince Rupert.

There were 36 units advertised on Air BnB, Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace for rooms for the month of September, with the average cost of a unit a staggering $3,063.

Kijiji rentals had the most advertisements, with 18 units on its site. The average cost of a Kijiji rental unit was $1,561 for the month of Sept, while the average cost per bedroom on Kijiji was $999 for the month.

AirBnb had 13 units available on its site, having by far the highest rental prices. Per unit, it costs an average of $5,495 for the month of Sept and $3,514 per room on Air Bnb.

Facebook Marketplace had the least units available out of the three sites, with five. The average unit is going for $2,150, while the average bedroom price is $1,340.

While this data gives a good picture of the rental market in Prince Rupert, it is certainly not all-encompassing. Some rentals are posted on other sites, while extra fees such as utilities might not be represented in the advertisement costs.

Anonymous posts on the “Prince Rupert Rentals” were not included in the dataset, as they were deemed unverifiable by The Northern View.