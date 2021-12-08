The avalanche occurred about 50 km west of Terrace, on Dec. 8. (Photo: Drive BC)

Avalanche on Highway 16 blocks traffic between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Delays of up to 20 minutes in single-lane traffic

An Avalanche along Highway 16 in between Prince Rupert and Terrace has blocked traffic.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes in single-lane traffic as crews clear the deposit.

The avalanche occurred about 50 km west of Terrace.

