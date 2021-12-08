Avalanche on Highway 16 blocks traffic between Prince Rupert and Terrace

An Avalanche along Highway 16 in between Prince Rupert and Terrace has blocked traffic.
Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes in single-lane traffic as crews clear the deposit.
The avalanche occurred about 50 km west of Terrace.
Delays of up to 20 minutes in single-lane traffic
An Avalanche along Highway 16 in between Prince Rupert and Terrace has blocked traffic.
Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes in single-lane traffic as crews clear the deposit.
The avalanche occurred about 50 km west of Terrace.