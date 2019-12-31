Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Two men have been killed in an avalanche in northwestern B.C.’s Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park.

The BC Coroners Service says the men, who were in their early 20s, were with a third man snowboarding in the area when the avalanche hit Monday afternoon.

The service says in a statement the men who were killed were from Haines, Alaska.

It says it is investigating to determine how, where and by what means the men died.

The park is known for its river systems and has been designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Avalanche Canada has reported dangerous conditions in many areas of B.C. after a series of snow storms swept the province.

READ MORE: Crews search for missing 34-year-old skier near Rossland

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. resident among eight charged in Ontario child exploitation probe
Next story
Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s news makers of 2019: Part 2

The Northern View Year in Review 2019: July - December

Prince Rupert 2019: Sports part 2

The Northern View’s 2019 Sports in Review: July-December

Heart of Our City: PTSD won’t define this former RCMP officer

Jeff Easingwood prefers to see PTSD as PTSGrowth

Prince Rupert’s news makers of 2019: Part 1

The Northern View Year in Review 2019: January - June

Prince Rupert 2019: Sports part 1

The Northern View’s 2019 Sports in Review: January - June

Prince Rupert is hungry for Archery

Eagle Eye Archers hold their annual indoor Christmas 3D Shoot at Pentecostal Tabernacle

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Most Read