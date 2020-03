Drivers can expect delays up to 40 minutes as crews do avalanche control work approximately 35 km east of Terrace. (Google Screenshot)

Delays up to 40 minutes are expected approximately 35 km east of Terrace as avalanche control work is planned this morning on Hwy 16.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 until noon, a road closure is planned in both directions as crews work between Chimdemash Loop and West Binwall.

A detour will not be available for the 1.2 km of road.

Drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC for updates.



Avalanche