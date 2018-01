Highway 16 may close in 12 hours due to severe risk of avalanche

There is an avalanche alert for the Highway 16 stretch between Prince Rupert and Terrace.

An update on DriveBC, posted at 4 p.m. Jan. 30, said there is a severe risk of an avalanche and the highway may close within the next 12 hours, from 13 kilometres east of Port Edward to 35 kilometres west of Terrace.

