Atmospheric River pointed at the North Coast and Haida Gwaii

An atmospheric river is spraying a “firehose” on the north from Nov. 19 to 22, Lisa Ervin meteorologist from Environment and Climate Change Canada said. A special weather statement is expected to be upgraded to a weather warning. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

An atmospheric river is pointed at the North Coast, creating heavy rains, high wind gusts and rapidly rising freezing levels, before Monday (Nov. 22) in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, Environment and Climate Change Canada warn.

A special weather statement was issued on Nov. 19, which will be upgraded to a weather warning as the system moves through the area, Lisa Ervin, meteorologist for the weather agency, told The Northern View.

“Sometimes we issue special weather statements when we are a certain amount of time out from an event … when the numbers become more certain, we will upgrade to a warning,” she said.

“Essentially, there is some very wet weather coming to the North Coast,” she said with the expectation of wind gusts up to 100 km per hour, rainfall up to 150 mm in Prince Rupert, with 30 to 60 mm of rain expected in Haida Gwaii.

Flooding may occur, Ervin said, with rains increasing late Saturday and on Sunday.

“Whenever you get heavy rainfall, there is always an increased risk of landslide and rockfall. So, that is something to be aware of. Also, there are various warnings [issued] for the further inland you go.”

“The system is essentially spraying a fire hose at the north and interior. Anyone travelling on the roads this weekend through to Monday will encounter variable weather with tricky driving conditions,” the meteorologist said.

“People need to be aware of those increased hazards. Prepare for power outages as well, in areas that are getting heavy snow or strong winds.”

Down Highway 16 between Hazleton and Prince George, heaving snowfall warnings have been issued.

“Anyone travelling on the roads through to Monday will encounter variable weather and tricky driving conditions,” Ervin said.

Ervin warned people to be aware of increased hazards and, if travelling, ensure there is an emergency kit in the vehicle, complete with blankets, in case of becoming stuck.

Environment Canada encourages people when there is active weather in the forecast to follow the weather warnings web page as that’s where the most current information as to how the storm is playing will be posted, Ervin said.

