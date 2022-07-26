Athletes return from BC Summer Games as medal winners

Prince Rupert brings home 11 out of 20 medals in the North West Region

Prince Rupert’s Carina Franes, in purple, stands on the champions podium with other medal winners at the BC Summer Games held from July 21 to 24. (Photo: supplied)

The results are in for the BC Summer Games, which saw athletes from Prince Rupert bring home 11 winning medal placements for athletics and swimming after the wrap-up of the annual competition on July 24.

Thirty athletes from Prince Rupert challenged themselves and others in annual the games, which started on July 21 in Prince George. Prince Rupert athletes brought home three of the eight gold medals the North West Region won.

Triathlon athlete Lia Crump won two gold medals, one in the girl’s 15 Sprint Triathlon and the other in the girls’ 15 Duathlon. Not be sneezed at, she also brought home a silver medal in the girl’s 15 Aquathon.

Prince Rupert’s Carina Franes had three medals adorning her neck with gold for girls 15 Aquathon, a silver for Sprint, and a bronze for girls 15 F1 triathlon.

Swimmer Heidi Bellis made waves with four medals. She placed silver in 100m freestyle and bronze on 100 metre backstroke, 100-metre butterfly and 50-metre butterfly.

Team swimmers representing the city won the bronze medal for the mixed 4 x 50 metre mixed relay.

The teams and youth participated in seven of 18 sports during the games, involving more than 2,303 athletes. Prince Rupert teams participated in boys basketball, swimming, wrestling, golf, triathlon, athletics, and soccer during the competition.

Overall the North West Zone won 20 medals, comprising eight golds, four silvers and eight bronze.

The North West Zone, which includes Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii, Terrace, Kitimat and east to Vanderhoof, and Fort St. James, placed seventh in athletics, eighth in Basketball, sixth in soccer, fifth in wrestling, and third and sixth in different swimming events.

Team members from Prince Rupert are:

Athletics – Kendra Sampson, Alivia Ciccone, Henna Gill, Kendra Hughes, coach Barton Hughes and athletic supervisor Cheryl Sampson;

Boys Basketball – Sarfo Agyemang, Jack Crump, Gurvir Gill, Jeremy Higginson, Jacob Leighton, Carl Sampson, Nathaniel Sawka, Hudson Veldman, and coach Kevin Sawka;

Golf – Josh Leighton;

Boys Soccer – Chu Duy Phat Chu, Eric Luc, Cooper Magnusson, Demitri Woodland, head coach William Spat and assistant coach Dave Magnusson;

Swimming – Heidi Bellis, Nadina Cam, Annabelle DeMille, Chase McWilliam, Isobella Norman and coach Chris Street;

Triathlon – Lia Crump, Carina Franes, and adult supervisor Ross Franes;

Wrestling – Tyler Harris, Hyla McQuaid, Tyson Nguyen, Mary-Jane Rojeski-Pio, and adult supervisor Jason Huang.

