A Cormorant helicopter and fixed-wing aircrafter were circling an ‘area of interest’ near Kimberley on Saturday afternoon. (JRCC Twitter photo)

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

At least one person is dead after a plane crashed near Smithers.

According to Maritime Forces Pacific, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria received an emergency notification from a Cessna 182 airplane on Saturday at around 8:45 a.m.

A Cormorant helicopter and a Buffalo search and rescue fixed-wing aircraft out of CFB Comox were dispatched, and have found the crash site, about 50 nautical miles north of Smithers Landing.

RCMP are now in charge, and confirm fatalities, but do not say how many, or where the plane was going.

Previous story
May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees
Next story
‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Just Posted

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

Retired Prince Rupert radiologist receives Distinguished Career Award

Dr. Giles Stevenson said his love for the North Coast B.C. community kept him working

City in the market for new housing assessment

Study would explore affordability, inventory and land-use planning

Fish processor near Prince Rupert to be audited after reports of illegal bartering

Investigators are especially interested if portions of a customer’s catch were not returned

New power line needed for LNG project

Would connect Site C to LNG plant at Kitimat

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

At one killed in plane crash near Smithers

A distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

65-1 longshot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

First winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Most Read