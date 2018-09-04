A man is in serious condition after being assaulted in Prince Rupert on Sept. 2, 2018. (File photo)

Assault on Third Ave West leaves man in serious condition

Prince Rupert RCMP say public is not at risk

A man in his early twenties is in serious condition after he was assaulted in the 1000 block of Third Avenue West.

On Sept. 2, the Prince Rupert RCMP responded to the attack at 11:26 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, and the police spoke with witnesses and collected video surveillance for evidence.

READ MORE: RCMP Briefs: man waves knife on Third Ave West, search for stolen pickup

“The plain clothes RCMP section has been working hard on this case, throughout the day and night,” Corporal Devon Gerrits said. “We want to advise the public this is an issolated incident and there is not a further risk.”

The RCMP are asking any witnesses to contact them by calling 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more Prince Rupert RCMP files here.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
