BC Ferries’s vessel approaches the Prince Rupert terminal. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Ask tourism businesses about BC Ferry schedule, report states

Tourism Prince Rupert wants the provincial government to keep them in the loop

Keep us in the loop — and on route.

That’s the idea from a recent report commissioned by Tourism Prince Rupert, asking for the provincial government and BC Ferries to consult tourism businesses on the North Coast.

“For too long the voice of the tourist customer has been missing from government policy decisions regarding BC Ferries service levels,” Scott Farwell, the board chair for Tourism Prince Rupert, said in a press release.

“Now is the time to introduce the report’s recommendations so that the economies of the local communities — and communities across the province — can grow and thrive,” Farwell said.

READ MORE: North Coast day tours to provide extra flights to residents this June

The report by Wave Point Consulting shows the importance of extending ferry service during shoulder seasons. When the schedule, and many routes to the north, was cut in 2014, other businesses were impacted. By extending the season through September, those operations that rely on ferry passengers and tourists would have the opportunity to work longer in the year.

The report also recommends a five-year guarantee from BC Ferries for northern routes, so tourism operations can stabilize their businesses around the ferry schedule. That way, they may know what to expect each year.

Until then, Tourism Prince Rupert hopes the provincial government and BC Ferries will use the report during the Coastal Ferry Services Review.

READ MORE: BC Ferries cuts fares for passengers and standard vehicles


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
