Caution asbestos hazard yellow tape was the only caution tape Makola Housing had available when the water main broke, according to Saanich Plumbing in Prince Rupert. (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Asbestos caution tape around water main break is a false alarm

The break occurred on land managed by M’akola Housing Society in Prince Rupert

Asbestos caution tape is being used to block off the area around a water main break on Seville Road in Prince Rupert —because that was the only caution tape available at the time.

The water main break happened on BC Housing property, managed by M’akola Housing Society, June 11.

While some people may be alarmed to see the yellow “caution asbestos hazard” – Don Lennon, general manager of Saanich Plumbing and Heating Ltd., said it was the caution tape M’akola Housing Society had on hand.

“A compression fitting slipped off the pipe,” Lennon said, on the break, but confirmed it’s not an asbestos issue.

Asbestos caution tape around water main break is a false alarm

The break occurred on land managed by M'akola Housing Society in Prince Rupert

