Artist in Residence application deadline Sept. 30

The application deadline for the Cassiar Cannery Artist in Residence program is Sept. 30.

The cannery, in partnership with the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council, hosts two artists a year from B.C. and accepts one short-term and one long-term applicant for a 10-day and three-week stay, respectively.

“Everybody says it has been fantastic for productivity and they continue to be inspired [afterwards],” Lynn Cociani, a program coordinator, told The Northern View.

In October, a former artist in residence from Smithers, Mark Thibeault, will be running an art show, in Terrace, based on the continued inspiration he gained from his residency at the cannery, Cociani said.

Successful applicants are rewarded with a pristine and distraction-free environment and are provided with lodging as well as a personal workshop.

The community also benefits from the residency program, Cociani said. The artists host community workshops during their stay for the public to attend. However, the program has made adjustments due to COVID-19.

This year, Cociani has made a series of question and answer videos in place of the workshops. The videos are strung together as social media posts so art lovers can gain insight into the artist’s work.

The shorter of the two open spots is aimed for Northern artists while the longer is open to any B.C. artist.

Artists are encouraged to base their projects on the surrounding Prince Rupert area.

