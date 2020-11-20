Art unveiling ceremonies at YPR cancelled due to new pandemic restrictions

An unveiling of three large cultural art work pieces to welcome visitors when they arrive at Prince Rupert Regional Airport has been postponed due to new provincial COVID-19 restrictions. The works which are a part of the Coast Tsimshian Cultural Exhibit were due to be presented in official ceremonies on Nov. 20.

“Our unveiling event unfortunately was cancelled, however the art will be visible starting today at YPR,” Lisa Girbav project manager for Lax Kw’alaams Business Development said.

The hand carved 30 ft cedar dug out canoe and two 15 ft cedar totem poles, a joint venture project between Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla were moved into their permanent positions over the past few months.

“A ceremonial event to bless and name the canoe and bless the two poles will be rescheduled once gatherings are allowed again,” she said.

Girbav told The Northern View that the original art concepts follow the tradition of when visitors would arrive by canoe with villagers greeting them along the shoreline and placing cedar mats down for them to walk along.

“This is an artists rendition of what it would be like to welcome someone to our community or territory,” Girbav said.

