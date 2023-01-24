The Prince Rupert RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a male involved in a robbery in Prince Rupert on Jan. 23. (Photo: supplied)

The Prince Rupert RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a male involved in a robbery in Prince Rupert on Jan. 23. (Photo: supplied)

Armed robbery suspect sought by Prince Rupert RCMP

Weapon and threats used in theft at mini-mart across from elementary school

Police are looking for a man who robbed PA’s Food Market with a weapon and made threats to staff on the morning of Jan. 23.

The store is located across the street from an elementary school and below a set of apartments where tenants have recently received eviction notices, in the 600 block of 6th Ave and Fulton.

“We are asking anyone with information in regards to the identity of this individual to come forward as this was an unprovoked act of violence toward an innocent worker,” said Const. Brody Hemirch, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert RCMP.

The man, who was on foot during the theft, was wearing a green and black jacket, black pants, a black toque, a black mask and he had a black duffel bag with him.

“We are also asking anyone with dash camera footage, ring cameras or any other means of video in the area of the 600 block of Sixth Ave. W and Fulton St. between 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to provide that to RCMP as it could be valuable to our investigation,” Hemrich said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Prince Rupert non-emergency line at 250-624-2136.

 
