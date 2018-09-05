Armed RCMP officers redirecting traffic on Frederick Street

Armed officer on Frederick Street as RCMP have blocked off section of road in Prince Rupert, Sept. 5. (Todd Hamilton / The Northern View)

Armed police officers have cordoned a zone off on Frederick Street between 11th Avenue East and Plaza to Eight Avenue East.

Several Prince Rupert RCMP officers are carrying automatic riffles and redirecting traffic.

More to come.



