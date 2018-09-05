Armed officer on Frederick Street as RCMP have blocked off section of road in Prince Rupert, Sept. 5. (Todd Hamilton / The Northern View)

Armed RCMP officers redirecting traffic on Frederick Street

Section of Prince Rupert East closed, police presence

Armed police officers have cordoned a zone off on Frederick Street between 11th Avenue East and Plaza to Eight Avenue East.

Several Prince Rupert RCMP officers are carrying automatic riffles and redirecting traffic.

More to come.


Armed officer on Frederick Street as RCMP have blocked off section of road in Prince Rupert, Sept. 5. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

