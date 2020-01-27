BC Ferries’ Northern Expedition. (File photo)

Anticipated adverse weather leads to ferry rescheduling, Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Sailing for the Northern Expedition, Skidegate has been revised by BC Ferries

Tuesday’s scheduled 10 a.m. sailing for the Northern Expedition has been revised by BC Ferries.

The sailing from Skidegate to Prince Rupert will now depart at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and arrive by 3 p.m., due to anticipated adverse weather conditions and sea state in the Hecate Strait.

Environment Canada is predicting very windy weather for Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert on Tuesday, with winds coming from the southeast at 20 km/h in the morning on Haida Gwaii then increasing to 40 to 60 km/h in the afternoon for both areas.

The following revised schedule for the Northern Expedition is subject to weather.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three fires in two days
Next story
Furstenau flays NDP as she launches B.C. Green Party leadership bid

Just Posted

City to lease space at Canfisco site, PRGA top of list

The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association has plans to expand their facilities

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

Anticipated adverse weather leads to ferry rescheduling, Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Sailing for the Northern Expedition, Skidegate has been revised by BC Ferries

Three fires in two days

Fires crews kept busy in Prince Rupert

UPDATE: Power restored after outage in Prince Rupert

Power was out in the entire downtown area for a time on Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

WEB POLL: Will you be watching the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs and 49ers are ready to decide football’s ultimate crown

First-place Canucks beat Blues 3-1 for ninth straight home win

Miller nets pair as Vancouver defeats Cup champs

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Police search for man who went missing from Vernon hotel

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Most Read