People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

Drivers in downtown Vancouver and Victoria on Saturday (March 20) should expect delays as protesters rally against COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the poster circulating on social media, the World Wide Rally for Freedom will occur at the Vancouver Art Gallery and Centennial Square between noon and 3 and 4 p.m.

In a statement, the Victoria Police Department said it is anticipating a rally, speeches and a march through downtown that will disrupt traffic. BC Transit also tweeted to inform riders that bus routes may be affected.

Another rally, organized under the same name, is also scheduled for Kelowna.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Victoria residents protest masks, COVID-19 restrictions

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain and his wife Hailey welcomed the first baby born in more than 100 years in Prince Rupert’s history to an actively sitting mayor. Olivia Eleni Brain was born March 11. (Photo: supplied)
First baby born to actively sitting mayor in more than 100 years

Prince Rupert mayor is first in city since 1910 to have a child while in office

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue trained on the importance of having a resilient and healthy mind, on March 17. Firefighter Real Jones is seen with instructor Dale Maffei firefighter from BC Canadian Mental Health Association. (Photo: PRFR supplied)
Symptoms of psychological disorders four times higher in first responders

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue trains how to assist themselves and peers to have resilient minds

Air hugs all around for Knut Bjorndal mayor of Port Edward, Jennifer Rice North Coast MLA and Julia Pemberton Health Services Administrator for Northern Health at the $5,000 presentation made by District of Port Ed to honour the volunteerism at the community COVID-19 clinics in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Local leadership praises the spirit of volunteerism at Prince Rupert community vaccine clinic

Cascade of community spirit overwhelms — Port Ed. donates $5,000 towards volunteer effort

School District 52 has made an increase amdendment of more than $1 million to its current fiscal 2020-2021 budget, announced the Board of Education on March 17. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
SD 52 amends current fiscal budget to increase by $1,118,958

SD 52 operating budget adjusted to offset increases to salaries

A preliminary design drawing on the proposed Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society project proposed for 11th Ave. East has been issued for community feedback. (Image supplied)
Developers of proposed affordable housing complex looking for feedback

Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society has issued public information package

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Stock photo from Unsplash.com
Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for isolated B.C. seniors during pandemic

Nelson’s Ruth Langevin offers a brief respite from COVID-19 with song

Vancouver police are warning of a surge in scams involving cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, using the promises of romance or financial gain through virtual investment. (Pixabay)
Nearly $2M stolen in one week through cryptocurrency scams, say Vancouver police

Scammers exploit victims with fake promises of romance or financial gain through investments

In this file photo, a lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (By THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Lotto Max ticket bought in B.C. worth $13 million

Friday’s winning numbers: 02, 07, 08, 26, 30, 43 and 48

Surrey resident Jujhar Mann in an episode of The Food Network’s “Great Chocolate Showdown” TV series. (Photo: foodnetwork.ca)
B.C. baker living a childhood dream on TV show involving chocolatey challenges

‘My parents never said no, it just wasn’t the norm for a South Asian boy to bake,’ Jujhar Mann says

Most Read