Another snowfall warning in effect for Terrace, Kitimat and Stewart

A snowfall warning is in effect for the North Coast-Inland sections. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

If you’ve had enough of winter, this might be a sign to book your tropical holiday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning currently in effect for the North Coast-Inland sections, which includes Terrace, Kitimat and Stewart.

Snowfall with a total amount between 15 to 25 cm is expected in the next 24 hours.

A Pacific frontal system is approaching the north coast today and will continue into tonight. The system will spread heavy snow to the region until it tapers off midday Tuesday.

Kitimat can expect snow to change into rain.

The warning notes that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times during the heavy snowfall. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC before traveling to monitor road conditions.



