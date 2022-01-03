Another Arctic outflow warning issued for North Coast

Another Arctic outflow is hitting Prince Rupert and will stick around until Jan. 6. Conditions on Highway 16 will remain snowy, but sunny and clear until later this week. (File photo)

Prince Rupert and the North Coast have been issued another Arctic outflow warning, which will persist until Jan. 6.

A large ridge of high-pressure in Yukon is driving cold air from the B.C. interior into the valleys and inlets and out onto the coast, Jonathan Bau, meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada, told The Northern View.

Temperatures are forecasted as low as -14 C in Prince Rupert, but with wind chill will feel more like – 20 C or colder. Easterly winds will average 30 km/h and gust up to 100 km/h on the night of Jan. 3, with strong gusts continuing into Jan. 4 in coastal regions.

Condition on Highway 16 towards Terrace will remain snow-covered, but with clear and sunny skies, until later this week, Bau said.

Prince Rupert may not be out of the cold just yet as another arctic low front may hit the coastal city again at the end of this week. However, there are discrepancies in the trajectory models for this system, Bau said.

Should this low-pressure system miss, residents can expect similar weather, but with less cold temperatures remaining sub-zero. If the system hits, the region can potentially see blizzard-like conditions within inland sections of the North Coast, Bau said.

Norman Galimski | Journalist