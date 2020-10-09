The students and families of Prince Rupert’s Annunciation School raised approximately $5,200 for fire victims of Monday’s downtown core blaze.

Annunciation school raises $5,200 for fire victims

School challenges others to assist following devastating Second Ave. blaze

Prince Rupert’s Annunciation School has taken action to assist tenants who lost everything in Monday’s fire.

“On Monday night, there was a tragic fire on Second Ave, destroying businesses and living quarters for members of our Prince Rupert community. We, at Annunciation School, decided to take action and help those who have suffered losses” Rose Ciotoli, told The Northern View in an e-mail on Friday.

“On Friday, Oct. 9, in the spirit of Prince Rupert, [the] City of Rainbows, and its citizens who have been affected by this recent fire, we held a non-uniform – rainbow-themed day. All students were invited to wear something in their favourite rainbow colour. Students were asked to bring a donation to contribute to providing relief for fire victims. With the donations we will purchase items needed by the people who lost their possessions.”

The students and families raised approximately $5,200.

“A big thank you to all the students, families and community members who donated to this worthy cause,” Ciotoli stated.

Annunciation is challenging other schools to raise funds for those who have been affected by the Second Avenue fire.

