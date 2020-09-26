Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive garnishes generous portions

Aisa Smithanik is the local Prince Rupert coordinator for the 2020 Thanksgiving Food Drive. She has been volunteering for the past eight years with the food drive. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Food collected in Prince Rupert on Sept. 26 for the annual Thanksgiving food-drive which is donated to the Salvation Army Foodbank. (Photo: K-J Millar)
New packing and cartage containers donated by DP World and set up at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints in Prince Rupert where collected food is sorted for Thanksgiving Food Drive to be donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Cheryl Proskiw on Sept. 26 has volunteered to collect food for the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive for the past five years because she said it is a great program for the community in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Jessica Slocombe assists in setting up for the anticipated food sorting for the annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive in Prince Rupert on Sept. 26. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Michael Pucci from DP World assists with sorting food at the 2020 annual Thanksgiving Food Drive in Prince Rupert on Sept. 26. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Young volunteers assist with collecting bags of food from doorsteps in the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive on Sept. 26, 2020 in Prince Rupert. (Photo supplied: Michael Pucci) Young volunteers assist with collecting bags of food from doorsteps in the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive on Sept. 26, 2020 in Prince Rupert. (Photo supplied: Michael Pucci)

The Prince Rupert and Port Edward doorstep collection for the annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive garnished more than 5350 lbs of food which was donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank, on Sept. 26.

The non-perishable food items were collected and sorted by an army of nearly 100 volunteers from more than 26 households in Prince Rupert.

It is the 10th year for the food-drive in Prince Rupert which has been running provincially since 2008, Aisa Smithanik Prince Rupert event coordinator said.

The community event is coordinated province-wide in more than 50 cities with 250,000 households participating. the local donations will sustain the food bank for three months, she said.

More to come.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive garnishes generous portions

