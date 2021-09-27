Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Annamie Paul stepping down as leader of federal Green Party

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding

Annamie Paul is stepping down as leader of the Green Party of Canada.

Paul announced her resignation in Toronto this morning, a week after the federal election that saw her party’s share of the popular vote drop significantly.

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding.

The party elected two candidates, including its first in Ontario – the same number of seats it held before the election.

The Greens also drew 2.3 per cent of the popular vote, less than half the 6.55 per cent they received in the previous election.

Paul overcame a bid to oust her as leader just weeks before the election, and faced an automatic leadership review following the ballot.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Green Party

Previous story
Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
Father struck, killed by pickup truck in Okanagan in front of young son

Just Posted

Naveen Gautam assisted the 2021 Thanksgiving Food Drive by collecting food from some of the 40 routes in Prince Rupert under the supervision of his photobombing little brother, on Sept. 25. (Photo: supplied Aisa Smithanik)
Thanksgiving Food Drive wraps up

Smithers ambulance waiting to transport patients to other area hospitals, as BVDH is full. (Contributed photo)
Husband of a seriously injured woman angry about transfer to Kitimat

David Lewis regional president of the BC Wildlife Association hunts wildlife for sustenance and utilizes every part of a harvest to ensure there is no waste, just like when brought home a bear after one of his trips. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View
Heart of the City: David Lewis has his heart in hunting and fishing

A BC Hydro and City of Prince Rupert worker assesses the damage from a creek that has overflow over the road and carved the ground out near a utility pole in the Prince Rupert Industrial Park on Sept. 24. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Continued rain causes flooding in Prince Rupert