Ambulance crashes along Highway 16

Police and fire crews attended the scene to assist the vehicle’s passengers

A B.C. ambulance slid off of the road on Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Port Edward earlier this morning.

Cpl. Devon Gerrits said RCMP officer attended the collision at approximately 10 a.m. The ambulance was travelling east toward Port Edward when it slid off the north side of the road.

Both ambulance attendants in the vehicle sustained injuries as a result of the crash that are not considered life-threatening. There were no patients being transported to the hospital in the collision

Gerrits said road conditions were a factor in the crash as there was snow, slush and ice on that stretch of the highway.

Prince Rupert RCMP are not considering charges.

