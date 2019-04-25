Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

An Amber Alert has been issued for a five-year-old boy last seen in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say they are trying to locate Ethan Montes, who is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed.

Police say Mohammed is believed to be operating a 2003 grey Toyota Matrix with the licence plate 379 WTM.

They say Ethan was last seen with his mother in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

He was reported missing at 9:20 a.m. this morning by his father.

Police say Mohammed has a pre-existing medical condition that makes her act out of character if not treated.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C.-based vodka maker apologizes for posting photo of teen with drink

READ MORE: University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Small plane crash lands on top of Idaho tree, pilot rescued
Next story
Satanic Temple: IRS has designated it a tax-exempt church

Just Posted

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered

DFO confident new site related to April 2 dump of 250 more crab

Kitchen at risk of closing without volunteers at the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre

President of the charity, Bonnie Wekel, is working in the kitchen while they search for people

BC Bus North service extended to September

Transportation ministers have extended the service, which was set to expire at the end of May

Nisga’a leader named UNBC chancellor

Dr. Joseph Arthur Gosnell is the first Indigenous leader to assume the role

Northwest local governments team up to fill in future employment gaps

Around 17,000 jobs will need to be filled in the region over the next eight years

Prince Rupert high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

WEB POLL: Would you like to see locally grown produce to support residents at risk of food insecurity?

Nisga’a Society is working on a pilot project to provide fresh veggies to members in Prince Rupert

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Most Read