FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Amazon Web Services seeing large-scale outages, affecting major websites

The company said AWS is ‘experiencing console issues’

Amazon Web Services is experiencing widespread issues impacting governments, universities and other major websites as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

According to the Associated Press, the outages are causing issues for websites and apps like Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, Disney+, McDonald’s and Amazon’s own store.

In a statement, the company said AWS is “experiencing console issues.”

According to AWS, the issue began in the US-EAST-1 region.

“This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates,” AWS said in a statement. “We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
Shots fired in Fort St. James; public asked to avoid North Road
Next story
Multiple B.C. cities top GoFundMe’s most giving list

Just Posted

Chantal Meggison shows off the Helping the Homeless Packages and the bags containing their items, on Dec. 6. This year’s goal was to prepare 26 bags. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert’s Helping the Homeless Packages needs a hand

Natasha Lebedic watches her curling rock slide down the ice at the Prince Rupert Curling Club’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Sturling Speil on Dec. 4, 2021. The tournament was the first held in two years. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Curling Club hosts first tournament in two years

The basketball ANTB Christmas Classic is cancelled in 2021, Peter Haugan event organizer, said on Dec. 3. Hydaburg’s T.J. Young plays against Prince Rupert’s Brady Johnston in the 2020 ANTB tournament. (File photo)
ANBT Christmas Classic cancelled in Prince Rupert

The Vet to Pet mobile clinic will have limited service, but will provide some basic services such as spays and neuters. (Norman Galimski/Photo)
Mobile vet clinic on its way to Prince Rupert