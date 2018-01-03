Construction at the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal located on Ridley Island near Prince Rupert B.C. (AltaGas photo)

AltaGas ahead of schedule

Ridley Island propane project expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019

AltaGas is ahead of schedule to bring its propane to market.

The company announced on Dec. 20 that the $120 million North Pine Facility, 40km northwest of Fort St. John has been completed $15 million under budget.

“The completion of our North Pine Facility is another major milestone in our northeast B.C. strategy. It will soon be followed by our Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET), paving the way to new market alternatives for Western Canadian gas producers,” said David Harris, president and CEO of AltaGas, in the press release.

The company expects the Ridley Island propane project to be completed by the first quarter of 2019. The terminal will be able to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane annually.

READ MORE: AltaGas hires mostly local for construction of its propane terminal

“Once RIPET is complete, we will be able to offer producers a broad suite of midstream services and new market diversification, including premium netbacks through the strong propane demand and pricing in Asian markets,” Harris said.

READ MORE: Vopak teams up with AltaGas for propane terminal

Construction crews were completing the concrete outer wall of the propane tank in December. The release stated that the inner steel tank roof is also nearing completion, and the inner steel tank will be installed in early 2018.

AltaGas said that it’s Ridley Island project is ahead of schedule and on-budget.

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Year in Review: September 2017
Next story
Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Just Posted

AltaGas ahead of schedule

Ridley Island propane project expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019

Year in Review: September 2017

Port CEO retires, tourist bus stolen and a walk in memory of MMIWG ends at Smithers inquiry

Brave swimmers take the polar plunge

Rupertites met at Rushbrook Floats for the annual Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1. 2018

Parents joked that maybe they’d have the New Year’s baby

Baby Caleb was born in Prince Rupert on Jan. 1. 2018 to Felicia Noseworthy and Kenneth Park

Sports in Review: August 2017

Lou Lemire camp returns, Lou Lemire camp returns for tenth year

What is your running resolution?

The Northern View asked runners at the Xmas Fun Run what their 2018 goals are

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Canada moves to world juniors semi-final with win over Swiss

Dubé scores one goal in quarter-final win over Switzerland at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Most Read