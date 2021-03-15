Charlie Cragg and Troy Pearson lost their lives in the sinking of the tug boat Ingenika on Feb. 11. Pearson’s wife is calling on the Canadian Coast Guard in an online petition to raise the tug for answers to be obtained. (Photo: supplied)

Charlie Cragg and Troy Pearson lost their lives in the sinking of the tug boat Ingenika on Feb. 11. Pearson’s wife is calling on the Canadian Coast Guard in an online petition to raise the tug for answers to be obtained. (Photo: supplied)

Almost 10, 000 signatures petition to raise sunken tug, Ingenika

Prince Rupert tug boat captains wife calls for assistance of Coast Guard to help raise sunken tug

A petition calling on the Canadian Coast Guard to raise the sunken tug MV Ingenika has garnered just less than 10,000 signatures on March 12 since it was first launched on March 1. The marine vessel sank near Kitimat on Feb. 11 claiming the lives of Prince Rupert’s Troy Pearson and Charlie Cragg from the Vancouver area. A third man, Zach Dolan from Prince Rupert survived.

The petition initiated by Judy Carlick-Pearson wife of the tug boat captain said the tug needs to be raised so questions can be answered and evidence of why the boat sank can be retrieved. However, she said the RCMP told her they can not afford to raise it, and the Coast Guard has said it not necessary.

The tug is currently sitting at the bottom of the Gardiner Channel just outside of Kitimat in Haisla territory and she is also concerned about environmental factors from the 15,000 litres of fuel onboard impacting the fish and wildlife, she said.

“We have so many questions about what happened that night. We feel that the tug will not only answer questions but give us some closure as well,” Carlick Pearson said in the change.org petition. “If they recover the tug, they may find out why that tugboat sunk.”

“The tug went down … just after midnight on Feb. 11, and tug boats primarily don’t go down. They are very resilient and very buoyant and stable. They are able to keel over to one side or the other but most of the time they correct themselves,” Carlick-Pearson told The Northern View.

The concern is high that the families will never know why the tug sank or have answers as to what happened until the vessel is brought up.

“The RCMP are saying that they could go down and take some pictures of the tug and they’ll see different things, but it will be nothing like pulling the tug up because it is just obstructed down there. The view is obstructed. There is a lot of corrosion happening,” she said. “If they were to pull it up we’d be able to possibly get some evidence as to what happened that night because it was just a freak accident.”

“It was something that should not have happened. The weather was horrific. Yeah, it was just not good.”

Carlick-Pearson said the weather conditions were less than ideal when the 35 ft. tug was pulling a 200 ft. fully loaded barge in up to 80-mile winds and between -20 C to -40 C temperatures.

Having been together for more than 24 years and married for 15 years with a 12-year-old son, she knew her husband and his ways well, she said.

“Troy is a very cautious methodical mariner. He would never put himself in harm’s way, especially if there were other people on board” she said. “Onboard he had an 18-year-old kid with one year experience and he had a 26-year-old kid with not one day of experience on a tugboat. It was his first day on a tug.”

“Every single industry on the water is different … Like, it could be the difference between driving a car on the road and driving a semi on the highway. It’s so different. Tugboats are very complex. They’re very technical. They’re not like the steering wheel and gas and you just go. It is way different than a regular vessel,” the tug boat captain’s wife said.

Carlick-Pearson said the weather conditions were less than ideal with the 35 foot tug pulling a 200 foot fully loaded barge in up to 80-mile winds and between -20 C to -40 C temperatures.

“Troy has been on the water for a better part of his life. The first time he went out fishing was when he was eight years old. So he knows — he knows boats and vessels and but at the same time, it’s a different beast. Charlie also was an avid Mariner, same thing,” she said.

Judy said she hasn’t heard anything from the tug’s owners Wainright Marine Services Ltd. and also nothing from the Coast Guard. Not many involved have reached out to her, she said. Wainright Marine did bring her a bouquet of flowers soon after the incident, but she has heard nothing from the management and only received her husband’s final paycheck last week. She has been in contact with Cragg’s family which has been an emotional support for her, and the police investigation team has made contact with her.

“I don’t know about the survivor. I have no clue,” she said.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’
Next story
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Just Posted

Charlie Cragg and Troy Pearson lost their lives in the sinking of the tug boat Ingenika on Feb. 11. Pearson’s wife is calling on the Canadian Coast Guard in an online petition to raise the tug for answers to be obtained. (Photo: supplied)
Almost 10, 000 signatures petition to raise sunken tug, Ingenika

Prince Rupert tug boat captains wife calls for assistance of Coast Guard to help raise sunken tug

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Community COVID-19 clinic expects to administer up to 10,000 doses

Prince Rupert COVID-19 immunization clinic kicks off with soft-launch

Charlotte Rowse one of Prince Rupert’s longest-lived residents at 96-years-young was one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic at the Jim Ciccone Centre on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: First mass vaccination clinic kicks off in Prince Rupert

The Prince Rupert clinic runs in four shifts from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Spring forward into Daylight Savings Time on March 14 at 2 a.m. Move your clocks forward an hour to not be late for work on Monday morning. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Spring forward and adjust your clocks

Daylight Savings Time starts March 14

Snowplows are out in Prince Rupert on March 12 clearing the snow and slush which created slippery driving conditions on the evening commute home for city residents. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hwy 16 closed between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Snowfall warning issued for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

The community of Big Lake lost its only store to a fire overnight. (Photo submitted)
Big Lake store, post office destroyed by fire

The Big Lake Volunteer Fire Fire Dept. responded Sunday evening

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Health minister says first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

Most Read